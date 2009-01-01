Home | News | General | Jubilation as Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury finally sign agreement for the much-anticipated unification fight

- Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury finally agree to face-off in a heavyweight bout

- Eddie Hearn confirmed the development during an interview with Sky Sports

- But neither date nor venue has been confirmed by both fighters

Anthony Joshua has finally reached an agreement to face fellow Briton Tyson Fury in a unification fight at a yet-to-be-confirmed date and venue.

The 31-year-old Watford born is currently in possession of the WBA, IBF, and WBO belts and he is ready to put everything on the line for the bout.

Fury on the other hand holds the WBC title he won after brutalising Deontay Wilder a little over a year ago at the MGM Arena.

However, after so much back and forth between the fighters, Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn has now confirmed the new development while speaking to Sky Sports:

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury appear ready to give the entire world the unification fight they have anticipated for some time now. Photo by RINGO CHIU,FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP

Source: Getty Images

"All parties have now put pen to paper and we will be working hard over the next few weeks to confirm the site and date for the biggest fight in boxing."

Meanwhile, a number of venues have been proposed for the encounter, including Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Qatar, China, Dubai, America, and the UK. Joshua recently told Sky News:

"Any option. Home turf, Middle East, my back garden, your back garden. I don't mind where it is. I'm just ready to fight. I want that belt. I want to compete with Fury so all options are open to me."

With a training camp already underway, Joshua also admitted he is relishing a massive showdown with Fury.

"[The pandemic] is getting close to things being normal. We're working on a date for around June.

"So if Tyson is serious, which I think he is, he'll know where to come and find the boss! I'm ready. I'm really looking forward to competition - all I want to do is fight, fight, fight!"

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian and British world boxing champion Anthony Joshua has become the first English boxer in history to hit a massive £100million which is an incredible record.

The 31-year-old is one of the best boxers in the world considering his achievements since he started his boxing career and his next fight should be against Tyson Fury in what is expected to be a tough battle.

Joshua's last fight in the boxing ring was a superb win over Kubrat, while Tyson Fury on the other hand defeated Deontay Wilder mercilessly.

