Home | News | General | Top English club tipped to sign manager who recently walked away from his deal despite having 2 years left

Lee Bowyer has been predicted as the next Birmingham City manager following his decision to quit Charlton Athletic this week.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The 44-year-old former midfielder parted ways with The Addicks on Monday, March 15 after three years in charge of the club.

He has now been tipped to succeed Aitor Karanka who has been told he will no longer manage the Blues after leaving them 21 on the Championship table.

However, it has not been confirmed if Karanka has been sacked, resigned or has mutually parted ways with the Championship club.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Bowyer was appointed as caretaker boss at Charlton in March 2018, and six months later, he was named the substantial manager of the same club.

Aitor Karanka's status as Birmingham manager remains uncertain as they are tipped to hire Lee Bowyer in the coming days. Photo by George Wood

Source: Getty Images

He led them to a third-place finish after his first full year in charge - beating Sunderland 2-1 in the play-off final at Wembley to win promotion to the Championship.

Read also 11 Nigerian celebrities who have been spotted with Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi

However, Charlton could not hold on to their spot in the Championship as they were relegated the following year. They currently sits in eighth place in League One after winning 14 of their 35 matches this campaign.

Sky Sports report that Bowyer initially signed a three year deal which was expected to expire in 2023.

Meanwhile, Johnnie Jackson will take charge of the first team for Tuesday's match against Bristol Rovers. Bowyer said:

"It was a difficult decision to leave. Everyone knows how I feel about the club. I could have gone before but I felt it was the right thing to do to stay and help the club through the tough times we've been through.

"We had some amazing times and some tough times. It has been emotional leaving. I'd like to thank all the players that I've worked with and the staff for the hours and hours of hard work that they did.

Read also Okonjo-Iweala to meet with CBN governor as WTO members complain of multiple exchange rate

"I also want to thank the supporters. We wouldn't have had those great memories without them.

"The club is now in a place with a good owner that cares and wants to improve the place and I hope the club can continue to grow. It will always hold a special place in my heart."

Charlton owner Owner Thomas Sandgaard added:

"I would like to thank Lee for everything he has done for Charlton.

"I have enjoyed working with him and wish him the best for his future. Our focus now is on finding the correct replacement to take this club forward."

Legit.ng.earlier repored that Championship side Bournemouth have announced the sacking of manager Jason Tindall just less than six months after he was appointed at the club.

This is coming hours after their home loss to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night, February 2, meaning they have lost their last four games.

Read also Jubilation as Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury finally sign agreement for the much-anticipated unification fight

Tindall, who was assistant to Eddie Howe during his eight-year second spell in charge which included five years in the Premier League, was given the role after Howe resigned in August following their relegation to the Championship.

Oluwatomiwa is a sports editor with Legit.ng. He has over eight years of field and office experience in the media industry. He graduated from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism in 2014 with HND in Mass Communication. Connect with him on Twitter @TomiwaBabalola.

Source: Legit

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General