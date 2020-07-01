Home | News | General | Troops kill dozens of ISWAP/Boko Haram, recover sophisticated weapon, sex enhancement drugs

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian soldiers

In an operation described as “hitch-free”, troops of the Nigerian Army on Sunday evening descended heavily on ISWAP/ Boko Haram elements killing over 30 and rescuing 60 locals held hostage by the terrorists.

PRNigeria gathered that troops of Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole, led by Commanding Officer of 3 Battalion Lt Col. Samson Olaseigbe who were on a clearance patrol in the area cleared Gulwa village with little or no resistance from the terrorists and proceeded to Musiri district where they exchanged in heavy gun battle with another set of terrorists which lasted for an hour.

By the time the crossfire died down, many of the terrorists lay dead and their battered and mangled bodies littered the whole area of operation.

The advancing troops dominated the general area and mopped up sophisticated weapons including Sex Enhancement Drugs amongst other things.

Meanwhile, troops have rescued over 60 vulnerable locals including elderly women and children from Boko Haram captivity following the successful clearance of terrorist elements holding them captive.

Sources said the troops were in remarkably high fighting spirit and have returned to base having secured the general area.

It was gathered that the onslaught in the clearance operation in which troops are smoking out the terrorists from their enclaves is the direct order given by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru.

Sources said that the proactive strategies in clearance operation is taking a heavy toll on the ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists as they are progressively dislodged and denied respite and sanctuaries.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General