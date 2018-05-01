Home | News | General | Telecom workers suspend planned strike to disrupt network services

Kindly Share This Story:

mast

The Private Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff of Nigeria (PTECSSAN) has suspended plans to embark on strike that would affect all networks associated with Huawei Technologies Nigeria Ltd.

PTECSSAN’s General Secretary, Mr Abdullahi Okonu, made the confirmation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

Okonu said the decision was taken, following the intervention of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami.

NAN reports that PTECSSAN on Feb. 25, issued a 14-day ultimatum to Huawei Technologies Nigeria Ltd. to resolve all its anti-labour practices which included intimidation, harassment and verbal assaults of its workers.

The union had also threatened to disrupt services that would affect all networks across the nation associated with Huawei Technologies if its demands were not complied with.

The demands included respect for workers rights irrespective of their categories, workers right to freely join the union; immediate regularisation of employment of all casual workers in the company, among others.

Okonu said that a committee comprising two representatives each from PTECSSAN, Huawei Technologies, management and representatives from both ministry of communications, digital economy and national communications commission was set up.

“Any moment from now, the committee will have its inaugural meeting, to resolve all issues, most especially the unionisation of employees in the organisation.

“In the interim, what we are after is that workers are organised, then in the long run, to protect their welfare to ensure that their condition of service is enhanced.

“We want to believe that the committee will definitely ensure that the workers are unionised without any form of intimidation and harassment from the management, ” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General