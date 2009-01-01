Home | News | General | Azman Airline suspends operation

Azman Airline has announced suspension of flight services to all destinations in Nigeria.

The airline made this known in a terse statement on its Twitter page.

The management said that the suspension of the flight services was connected to the audit of its safety processes by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The statement read: ”Due to our strong stance on safety, @AzmanAir will be undergoing an audit of its safety processes by the regulators.

”In regards to this, all our operations are hereby suspended.”

Azman apologized and assured customers that services will be restored soon.

“We are on our toes to restore operations within a short period. Kindly accept our apologies,” the statement added.

