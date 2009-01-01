Home | News | General | Grammy Awards: “You are a king”- Diddy congratulates Burna Boy
American veteran musician, Sean John Combs, also known by the stage name Diddy, has joined Africa and Nigerians in congratulating Burna boy on his feats at the just concluded Grammys awards.

 

Recall that self-acclaimed African giant, Burna Boy, won the award for the Best Global Music Album ‘Twice as Tall’ on Sunday.

 

He was announced as the winner at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

 

His ‘Twice as Tall’ album defeated records by Antibalas (FU Chronicles), Bebel Gilberto (Agora), Anoushka Shankar (Love Letters), and Tinariwen (Amadjar).

 

Reacting, Diddy who was one of the executive producers of the Album, in a post via his Instagram account, congratulated Burna.

 

“I’m happy for you bro you made it!!

 

“You are a king,” he said.

 

Recall that Wizkid also won his first Grammy award on Sunday.

 

Wizkid’s song, ‘BROWN SKIN GIRL’ by Beyonce, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN which took over the world in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, won best music video.

