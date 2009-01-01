Home | News | General | Kidnapping: Stop issuing warning to bandits in English – Shehu Sani tells Buhari
Kidnapping: Stop issuing warning to bandits in English – Shehu Sani tells Buhari



Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central Senator, has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari over his “stern warning” to bandits.

 

Sani said Buhari should stop issuing warning to bandits in English language.

 

The former lawmaker said such warnings should be issued to bandits in local languages.

 

“All warnings issued to the bandits should be made in the local language they can understand. Warning them in English is so far futile,” Sani tweeted.

 

Bandits have attacked states like Niger, Zamfara, Katsina and the latest is Kaduna State.

 

They attacked the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Kaduna, abducting 39 students.

 

Following the attack, Buhari had warned that his administration would not allow the destruction of school systems.

 

He spoke while commending the military for the rescue of 180 students, including eight staff members in Kaduna State.

 

Shortly after the warning, gunmen suspected to be bandits struck again. This time, they abducted pupils and teachers of Rema Primary School, Magajin Gari Ward 2, of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area in Kaduna State.

 

