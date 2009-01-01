8,000 COVID vaccine doses administered across Nigeria, none in Kogi —PTF
The presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 says 8,000 people have been vaccinated across 35 states, including the federal capital territo...
The presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 says 8,000
people have been vaccinated across 35 states, including the federal capital
territory (FCT).
Speaking on Monday during a media briefing, Faisal Shuaib, executive secretary of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), said only Kogi state is yet to receive the vaccine because its cold chain facility for preservation of the doses is under repair.
Shuaib also maintained that there is no cause for alarm over
the AstraZeneca vaccine, despite its suspension by some European countries.
He noted that the vaccine has been approved for emergency use by the World Health Organisation (WTO) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).
“We are working closely with NAFDAC to monitor any unusual
adverse reaction to the vaccine. In addition to other measures that we have
outlined for the vaccine to roll out, NAFDAC has introduced a safety app for
people to download and install on their phones,” Shuaib said.
“I want to assure Nigerians that the federal government,
through the PTF on COVID-19, is fully committed to a safe and successful
COVID-19 vaccination in the country. No safety and efficacy standard has been
compromised in the decision of government to introduce the Oxford/AstraZeneca
COVID-19 vaccine.
“The vaccine was approved for emergency use by the World
Health Organisation, and was tested and certified as safe and effective for use
in Nigeria by NAFDAC.
“It is important to note that none of the approved brand of
COVID vaccines is inferior. Understandably, the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine
relatively cost less than the other available brands of COVID-19 vaccines.
“However, this is not because it is inferior. It is because
AstraZeneca, which partners with Oxford to produce the vaccine, decided and
announced that they would not be making profit during this pandemic. So, from a
humanitarian point of view, they decided that they will sell at their cost
price.
“As you well know, the AstraZeneca vaccine is being used in
many parts of the world. Even after the rollout suspension by some European
countries over certain concerns raised, the World Health Organisation and its
vaccine advisory committee has advised that there is no reason to stop using
the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.
“Similarly, the UK regulators have also determined that
evidence does not suggest that the vaccine causes blood clot.”
