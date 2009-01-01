Home | News | General | Wike asked to join 2023 presidential race

Rep. Tajudeen Yusuf (PDP-Kogi) has urged Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, to join the 2023 presidential race.

His call confirmed speculations that some chieftains of the main opposition wanted an incumbent Governor from the South to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Yusuf noted that Wike would be a good candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Yusuf, representing Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency, said this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

The lawmaker said in spite of all the challenges facing the state, Wike has continued to give a positive prospect to the economy of Nigeria.

He noted that the governors’ outstanding achievements have qualified him for higher responsibilities in Nigeria.

“Wike has positively impacted all sectors of the state’s economy; revolutionising the health, agricultural and education sectors,” he said.

“Wike is the man who will return PDP to power at the centre again”, the statement added.

