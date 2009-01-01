Be vigilant, we can’t secure all schools -FG tells parents, others
- 2 hours 34 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Federal Government has emphasised the need for Nigerians to be vigilant to end attacks on schools and abduction of students. The...
The Federal Government has emphasised the need for Nigerians
to be vigilant to end attacks on schools and abduction of students.
The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba,
who stated this in an interview with The PUNCH on Monday, indicated that
government could not secure every school in the country.
According to him, government has directed schools to report
any security threat to the nearest security agency.
In the interview, the minister was asked what government was
doing to protect schools from incessant attacks by bandits.
He responded, “Eternal vigilance is the price for security.
Every nation is always concerned about the consciousness of its people. The
Federal Government cannot secure every house. Everybody needs to be vigilant.
We have passed this message to all our schools so that anywhere they are, if
there is any threat, they know the nearest security agency to contact.”
Nwajiuba also claimed that almost all schools in the country
were fenced. “Almost all the schools in Nigeria, whether private or owned by
the Federal Government, are mostly all fenced, except maybe some state schools.
“As you may also be aware, even if you put up a fence, these
people (bandits) have been known to come through gates.
“So, perimeter fencing, by themselves, are not too
effective. The security consciousness is the thing. If you hear where some of
them are being held, you will know that it is a question of
self-consciousness and communities
informing officials on time.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles