EPL: Thierry Henry highlights what Arsenal lack under Arteta

Former Arsenal skipper, Thierry Henry, has said the team lacks consistency under manager Mikel Arteta.

Henry was speaking on Monday Night Football, a day after the Gunners beat Tottenham 2-1 in the North London Derby.

He insisted that the “table doesn’t lie” and Arsenal should be doing better than their 10th-placed position in the Premier League.

When asked if Arsenal are making progress under Arteta, Henry said: “First and foremost, I would say yes in a way because I think Mikel bought himself some time by winning the FA Cup. Some people will say, “Yeah that’s last year”.

“But on the way of winning it, the teams he won against bought him some time with the Arsenal fans and the team because he had something to show at the end of the season.

“Now what I think the team is lacking is consistency. I know people always use the word consistency but this is what they need to do.”

