Nigeria is broken, we must renegotiate – Oby Ezekwesili

A former Mimister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili has described Nigeria as a “broken State.”

According to her, Nigerians must renegotiate their existence, adding that the country does nothing but drag its citizens down.

The former Minister’s tweet may not be unconnected to the recent happenings across Nigeria, with hardship and insecurity taking a stronghold on the country.

“The Nigerian-State is dragging down Nigerians,” Ezekwesili lamented.

“The Nigerian-State is the greatest obstacle to Nigeria and Nigerians.

“The Nigerian-State is broken and cannot deliver more than it is currently doing. The construct of the Nigerian-State must be RENEGOTIATED. It must,” she added.

The government now seems helpless to the activities of armed bandits operating in the North West, with series of kidnappings being made on a daily basis.

Just yesterday, some pupils and teachers of Rema Primary School, Magajin Gari Ward 2, of Birnin Gwari Local were kidnapped.

It was reported on Friday when 39 students from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Afaka, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State were kidnapped by bandits.

The gunmen have since released several videos showing the abducted students being maltreated as they beg the governments to pay the N500m ransom being demanded by the criminals.

Activities of the bandits and Fulani herdsmen have led to scarcity of food since farmers can no longer have access to their farmland without being maimed, killed or kidnapped for ransom.

