Nigerian man transforms dirty-looking rough room into 'paradise', photos spark reactions

- A Nigerian builder has amazed people on Twitter with photos of the renovation he carried out for someone

- The man changed the ceiling into a POP that has a modern light composition and cool surface paint

- In response to people asking how he did everything, the man said he screeded the wall and changed the wardrobe among other things

A Nigerian man with the Twitter handle @JustinWaterLake has shown off his renovation skill online and many praised him.

On Monday, March 15, the man said that he delivered a good job when a client asked him for renovation work.

To show how he achieved it, the man shared the "before" and "after" photos of the apartment. In the first frame, the room looks dirty with a visible wardrobe.

After the renovation, the man changed the ceiling, created a beautiful lighting arrangement to give the room a modern look.

The creative Nigerian man also turned the room's wardrobe into a walk-in closet, making people wonder how he was able to pull everything off.

See his post below:

Many people wanted to know his location and how much he charges for his work. There were people who also wondered if it is advisable to carry out the same makeover in a rented apartment.

Below are some of the reactions to his post below:

@E_prof1 said:

"Apart from the wardrobe, did you remove the tiles too? How about the ceiling? Where did the second door come from? Omo! So many questions o lol."

He replied:

"Lol, yeah, hacked off floor tiles, changed the ceiling and lighting arrangement, created a door that leads to the closet, screeded the walls, painted ceiling and walls, what again o."

People said they would love the same home makeover someday. Photo source: @JustinWaterLake

Source: Twitter

@ChrlsAdeoye said:

"Is it okay to flip a house you're renting?"

@heights2020 said:

"It depends on what you want nah, sometimes one might be lucky to have a reasonable landlord and have some negotiation. If you cherish your comfortability so much. & you have the money, I don't think it's bad!"

@pearl_certified said:

"Abeg no retire from this work before I build my house."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man, with the Twitter handle @scozky, showed that simplistic design always does it when it comes to interior decor.

Sharing photos of his beautiful bedroom, the man said the design he has in mind for it is just 80% complete and internet users loved it.

Despite the fact that he will still be putting finishing touches to the decor, it already has a classy look with the man's minimalistic use of furniture.

---

Joseph Omotayo writes for the human interest desk at Legit.ng. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University with a degree in Literature in English. He loves basketball and books. He tweets @omotayome.

Source: Legit

