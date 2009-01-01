Home | News | General | Nigerians React as Photos of Miyetti Allah's President Using Convoy, Police Escorts, SUV with Customised Number Plate Emerges Online

- Purported photos of Miyetti Allah president using SUVs with customised number plate have surfaced online

- The development has drawn mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media

- While many condemned the Miyetti Allah president's use of police and a seal, a few others believe there is nothing wrong with it, noting that other personalities also use such

Nigeria's Twitter space has been awash with heated reactions as the purported photos of the national president of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore surfaced on the internet, showing that he uses police escorts and Toyota Sport Utility Vehicles.

The photographs show he was moving within a town as his convoy of about three SUVs appeared to be moving alongside some yellow tricycles and guarded by a police escort.

While Legit.ng cannot independently verify the authenticity of the photos at the time of this report, many Nigerians on social media have been sharing them with mixed reactions.

Purported photos of Miyetti Allah president using SUVs with customised number plate have surfaced online, drawing mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Twitter

Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a Fulani/herders socio-cultural group, has recently been under severe criticism as the herdsmen/farmers clashes increase in the country.

In this piece, Legit.ng collates some reactions to the photos on social media:

Newton, @NewtonIkire, said:

"The National President of Miyetti Allah has a seal and police entourage

"And you think #FulaniHerdsmen won't continue with their impunity?

"We've got a long way travel....and a long, long way to go" - Jimmy Cliff"

Olúyẹmí Fásípè (Ìgbàlódé Pastor), @YemieFASH, said:

"See the life miyetti Allah people are chopping. Na Presidency gan gan be this."

Ifemosu Michael Adewale, @ifemosumichael, said:

"Miyetti Allah under Buhari has a Seal and a Customized Plate number guarded by heavy securities. Nigeria was never a country."

Chairman Ilorin, @iamdchairman, said:

"See the way the President of Miyetti Allah is enjoying in executive style....This country is finished mehn"

Samad Mohammad, @samadmohammad18, said:

"So Miyetti Allah national president has a convoy of policemen following him around. Because of what exactly? This government is indeed a wrong turn for all Nigerians honestly"

Mukhtar Yusuf Usman⭕, @Doxxxx12, said:

"So you are angry because Miyetti Allah president uses Suv and police escorts but you are not angry at your pastors that uses Private jets and police escorts? What about Sunday Igboho that has different luxury cars and guns?"

Ojuade Bola, @Bolajuade, said:

"Customized plate. That’s what Chiefs are using in Ile-Ife.

"But you’re surprised someone else(that’s prolly richer than Ife Chiefs) can use it because Agenda?"

In other news, the Ondo state chapter of the Miyetti Allah Breeders Association of Nigeria has said its members are tired of open grazing.

The chairman of the herders association in Ondo state, Alhaji Bello Garba, urged the state government to make provision for ranches, noting that such a move will put an end to the frequent herdsmen/ farmers’ crises.

Legit.ng gathers that Garba said this on Wednesday, March 10, in Akure, during a public hearing on a bill to regulate rearing and grazing of livestock and provide for the establishment of ranches.

