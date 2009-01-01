Home | News | General | Nigerian lady appreciates Good Samaritans who donated to help her stay in school, many react

- A young Nigerian lady, Tori Umoh, has thanked those that helped her in paying her school fees

- When she took to social media to solicit help from people, Tori said she was on the verge of dropping out like she previously did due to lack of funds

- The young lady said the help she received was overwhelming, adding that she didn't even know the people that assisted her

A lady identified as Tori Umoh has expressed gratitude to Nigerians who helped pay her school fees of N146,000.

Recall that the young lady took to her Twitter page to solicit help from social media users as her exam was fast approaching and she needed to clear an outstanding of N146,000.

The University of Lagos student went back to the same platform to update those that helped her in clearing the debt.

The young lady has appreciated everyone that helped pay her school fees. Photo credit: @thetoriumoh

Source: Twitter

In her words:

"My school fees is complete, thank you for helping me stay in school. The Retweets, the alerts the encouragement, totally overwhelming. God bless you guys for me. I don't even know this people God."

Nigerians flooded the comment section of the post with their thoughts.

@ssbranch123 wrote:

"Your honesty is overwhelming too. To tell everyone you had the fee complete is incredible. Go on winning."

@badmanzeal commented:

"Congratulations. You will graduate and become a success. When that happens, remember this day and let that memory encourage you to become a blessing to others who need help at that time. This is the only hope for humanity."

@MrTemu said:

"Amazing! Thank God."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Chigbu-Jonah Chimamaka, a final year medical student of Bowen University in Iwo, Osun state, called on Nigerians to help her raise the sum of N4.8 million required to facilitate her graduation.

The student took to her Twitter page on Sunday, April 26, to make the plea, saying every contribution would go a long way to save her career.

The lady said that her father has not been able to pay her school fees since his retirement five years ago.

