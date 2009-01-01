Katie George biography: Age, height, career, salary, partner
Katie George is one of the few names that spur several titles once mentioned. She is an award-winning cos-player, journalist, beauty pageant holder and television host from the United States. She is a sports anchor and a sideline reporter for the renowned ACC Network.
In 2015, she was crowned with the title Miss Kentucky. She completed at the top 11 in the Miss USA, which saw her take home the People Choice Awards. She has also appeared at several conventions, such as Pensacon and MomoCon.
Katie George profile summary
- Full name: Katie George
- Date of birth: 7th September 1988
- Place of birth: Fairhope, Alabama, USA
- Age: 32 years (as of 2021)
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Katie George height: 5 feet 10 inches
- Relationship status: Single
- Profession: Cosplayer, journalist, beauty pageant holder, and television host
- Net worth: $10 million
Katie George biography
The journalist was born on 7th September 1988 in Fairhope, Alabama, in the United States. She is 32 years old as of 2021. She is the daughter of Annie George (mother), but she has not offered any information about her father. Katie has two older brothers, Timmy George, but there are no details about her other brother.
The American-born journalist went to Assumption High School in Kentucky after completing her elementary education. Later on, she enrolled at the University of Louisville. After three years of study, she graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication with a minor in sports administration.
Career
The beauty pageant titleholder began her career as a volleyball player at the high school and college levels. During the two periods, she was one of the best players and won awards, and was crowned with several titles.
The journalist also tried her luck in the beauty and fashion world. Thanks to her confidence, good looks, and hard work, she managed to walk on various platforms and carry home several crowns.
After Katie George volleyball and modeling career came to an end, she turned to journalism. She was a sports anchor at the WDRB, virtual channel 41, a Fox-affiliated television station licensed in Louisville, Kentucky.
Later on, she signed with the Milwaukee Bucks, where she was set to air as one of the lead sports anchors at the new ESPN channel. She covered the Milwaukee Buck during the 2018-2019 National Basketball Association season at Fox Sports Wisconsin.
Katie George ACC Network career began after she served as a sideline reporter for the Milwaukee Bucks. She was contacted by Patrick Donaher, ESPN's senior talent evaluator, while still covering for the Bucks.
The evaluator pitched her on the ACC Network job, and luckily, she got the offer after an audition. This was her parting shot from the Bucks:
I want to share some personal news that is more than bittersweet. I can't believe my time in Milwaukee is coming to an end so soon, but what a ride these last ten months have been. Thank you to everyone associated with the @bucks. You've impacted me more than you'll ever know!
The journalist still holds the position of a sideline reporter and anchor at the ACC Network. This is what the journalist had to say when announcing her new job through her Twitter account:
I have so much pride in being a Louisville native and alumnus of the city’s university. To think that I would have an opportunity to return home to cover my alma mater and the Atlantic Coast Conference as a broadcaster just three and a half years after graduating is a dream come true.
The journalist has been in the film industry, where she has taken several roles as follows:
- 2013 - Cosplay! Crafting a Secret Identity as herself
- 2014 - Heroes as herself
- 2014 - Super/Imposed as Wanda Norman s
- 2015 - Of Kings and Dragons as Minerva
- 2017 - Outsiders as Female Newscaster
- 2019 - Sailor Moon Fan Film as Sailor Jupiter
Awards and honors
The American-born TV personality has won numerous awards right from his high school days. She has bagged several accolades in the sports and modeling sectors. Some of the awards and titles she has held are as follows:
While in high school, she took home two state championships:
- Katie earned the KVCA Miss Kentucky Volleyball.
- She earned the Prep Volleyball's National Player of the Year at Assumption High School.
While at the university, she played volleyball and bagged the following:
- She earned the All-American honorable mention honors in volleyball.
- She was the ACC sitter of the year as a senior in 2015.
- She was the ACC player of the year as a senior in 2015.
While still at the university, the journalist was a three-time first-team all-conference selection where she earned the following accolades:
- 2013 - American
- 2014 - ACC
- 2015 - ACC
She had these accolades for the three different conferences, which included:
- 1979 to 2012 - Big East Conference
- The American Athlete Conference
- The ACC
Katie George wedding and partner
Katie George hot journalist is currently single. She has not tied the knot before but has been in a relationship with Cole Hikutiki, an NFL player for the Dallas Cowboys.
Recently, there are no pictures of the duo on her timeline hence the speculation that she pulled them down. The action led to speculations that the duo is no longer an item. However, neither Katie nor Cole has come out to confirm or deny these allegations.
Salary and net worth
The cosplayer has made huge sums of money from different career ventures. She has attended various conventions and events, hosted numerous TV shows, and participated in several beauty pageants. Her net worth is estimated to stand at $10 million as of 2021.
Katie George is one of the most talented media personalities in the United States. She has an impressive athletic resume that has helped her work for several high-end sports networks such as ESPN and ACC. She is an inspiration to many women who would love to become successful in the male-dominated sports journalism career.
