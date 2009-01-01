Home | News | General | Twice as Tall co-executive producer P Diddy congratulates Burna Boy over Grammy win

It is indeed a proud moment for top American music executive Sean Combs aka P Diddy who has now joined millions of fans across the world to celebrate Burna Boy’s win at the recently concluded Grammy Awards ceremony.

The top music executive took to his verified page on Instagram with a post dedicated to the self-styled African Giant.

P Diddy Congratulates Burna Boy over Grammy Win. Photo: @burnaboygram/@diddy

Source: Instagram

Diddy shared a photo of Burna Boy with a caption saying “you did it king”

Check out his post below:

Recall that the top American music mogul had been a huge part of Burna’s album which was released in 2020.

After the project reached about 80% completion, Diddy was brought on board as a co-executive producer and he made sure to play his part in ensuring a perfectly finished product.

Even beyond his role as a co-executive producer, Diddy made sure to spread the gospel of the album on his social media page. In a video that captured one of his sessions with Burna, he was heard stating that the Nigerian singer has to bring the award home.

Reacting to his congratulatory post, fans were seen in Diddy’s comment section thanking him for supporting Burna Boy.

Read some comments sighted below:

faithyoosha said:

" All thanks to you Diddy."

wizdommencare said:

"With your help .... he did it ... we love you Mr Love."

iamonumajuru said:

"@diddy you said it and @burnaboygram did it @diddy after Biggy your the greatest."

__t.ru.th said:

"@diddy you are the real hero of our generation Respect sir love you puff."

namen_biiga_officiel said:

"Fire burncongrat big burna I'm so happy .respect legend diddy."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video clip of Burna Boy celebrating his Grammy Award win with his crew members surfaced in the online community.

In the video, the Bank on It crooner was seen dancing and spraying some cash as he received praises. However, another video that showed up online captured Burna Boy with another person throwing shade at Davido using his famous slang 'e choke'.

---

