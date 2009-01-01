Home | News | General | Chelsea offer Dortmund 1 big player plus mega millions for them to have superstar Erling Haaland

- Erling Haaland could be on his way to join Chelsea at the end of the season

- The Blues are ready to offer Timo Werner plus cash to get the Norwegian player

- Chelsea are currently occupying fourth position on the Premier League table

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Chelsea who are Premier League campaigners are reportedly interested in the signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland who has been in incredible form this season in all competitions.

Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe are both the men of the moment in global football talks considering their performance so far this season.

The Blues were not getting things right which forced the club's chiefs to fire Frank Lampard and hired Thomas Tuchel who has been in great form since he arrived at Stamford Bridge.

According to the report on UK Sun, Chelsea chiefs are ready to recruit more players at the end of the ongoing Premier League season.

The report added that the Stamford Bridge landlords are even ready to offer Timo Werner as parts of their deal to have Haaland at the end of the season.

But Chelsea will have to face difficult task in their pursuit of Haaland as the duo of Manchester United and Liverpool are also interested in signing the Norwegian player.

Timo Werner has struggled since his big move from Red Bull Leipzig in the summer to Stamford Bridge.

The German forward has scored just one Premier League goal since November which was in the 2-0 win over Newcastle on February 15.

Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland in action for Dortmund. Photo by Marc Nyemeyer

Source: Getty Images

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Rio Ferdinand urged Chelsea to snap up Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund to help them challenge the Premier League and Champions League titles.

Ferdinand made the suggestion after the Blues were held to a disappointing goalless draw against Leeds United on Saturday, March 13, to stumble in their top-four race.

The match saw the west Londoners miss the services of key strikers upfront, including Tammy Abraham who is out injured.

With both Timo Werner and Olivier Giroud starting from the bench, Kai Havertz was tasked with the responsibility of leading the goal hunt.

However, the German was unable to unlock Leeds' stubborn defence as Chelsea eventually settled for the stalemate.

Ibitoye Shittu is an award winning Sports Journalist with more than 10 years experience in News-writing, reporting and Public Relation. He is an HND and B.SC holder of Mass Communication and can be reached on Twitter @Ibishittu

Source: Legit Newspaper

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General