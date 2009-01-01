Home | News | General | Huge Surprise as Former Arsenal and Juventus Star Quits Football To Start New Career As a Watchmaker

- Stephan Lichtsteiner played for top clubs in Europe including Premier League club Arsenal

- The former Juventus defender retired in the year 2000 at the age of 36 after a fine career

- He has taken to watch making, as the former Switzerland star says he wants to remain productive

Former Arsenal and Juventus defender Stephan Lichtsteiner has taken to being ‘productive’ after retirement as he embarks on new career as a watchmaker trainee.

The ex-Switzerland defender says he is already having trainings in his bid to become a watchmaker in the nearest future.

He made 108 appearances for his national team before retirement and now he is keeping himself busy as an intern lasting up to six months at Zurich firm Maurice de Mauriac.

The 37-year-old said from the watchmaking workshop via Daily Mail:

“I want to do something productive. If you are a banker... you can do that for all your life, but if you are a footballer once you hit your mid 30s, you have to find something else to do.

“I see some similarities to football. In football if not all the team is perfect you will not win. It's the same with a watch, if everything is not perfectly in place the watch is not going to work."

The company's owners, Leonard and Massimo Dreifuss, said they were delighted to have Lichtsteiner onboard as their first trainee.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United youngster Ramon Calliste is now the proud of Global Watches which is a company that rakes in around £5million a year which is an incredible one.

The Welsh footballer failed to make it to the top of his football career before he quit with stint at Manchester United where he trained with the likes of Ryan Giggs, Wayne Rooney and Ronaldo.

But after finding it difficult to break into Manchester United's first team, Ramon Calliste decided to move out at Old Trafford and joined Liverpool where he was the top scorer for the reserve team.

The 35-year-old decided to go into business in 2013 and has been getting massive profit ever since then.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zlatan Ibrahimovic who is currently playing for Italian giants AC Milan is reportedly on the verge of rescinding his decision and come out of retirement to play for his country Sweden.

This latest development will be a welcome one for all football fans and lovers of the game in Sweden considering how the former Manchester United striker is being loved.

Ibrahimovic has already held talks with Sweden boss Janne Andersson and would be called to the squad on March 16.

