Sykkuno biography: age, height, real name, face reveal, net worth

Sykkuno is a YouTuber and a social media personality from Los Angeles, California. He gained popularity by streaming games such as Minecraft, Valorant, and many more. Find out more information about him.

Sykkuno cute picture. Photo: @sykkuno

Source: Instagram

He is also an online gamer and streamer based in American who earned a huge popularity sharing content online.

Profile summary

Name: Thomas

Thomas Date of birth: June 4, 1992

June 4, 1992 Place of birth: Los Angeles, United States

Los Angeles, United States Sykkuno age: 28 years

28 years Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Dual citizenship

Dual citizenship Height: 5 feet 7 inches

5 feet 7 inches Weight: 60 kilogram

60 kilogram Hair color: Black

Black Eye color: Brown

Brown Profession: Twitch streamer and YouTuber

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Net worth: $1 million

Sykkuno biography

Sykkuno was born on June 4th, 1992, in the United States. His parents are of Chinese and Vietnamese descent. He has one sister, but there is no much information about her and his parents.

What is Sykkuno real name? His real name is Thomas, and he is 28 years as of 2021.

Sykkuno and his friend Stella. Photo: @sykkuno

Source: Twitter

Career

Thomas began his career as a YouTuber in August 2011, making gameplay/commentary videos on League of Legends on his old Sykku. In January 2012, he transitioned his current channel called Sykkuno.

In late 2019, Thomas switched to streaming on Twitch and started posting highlights on his channel. These highlights would feature him and his friends playing with each other.

Thomas favorite game is League of Legends, as he is seen mostly streaming the game. He also plays other popular games such as The Forest, Minecraft, Valorant, and The Elder ScrollsV: Skrim.

When was Sykkuno face reveal? He revealed his face in February 2020, and began using a webcam. Earlier, his viewers did not see Sykkuno face, but only heard Sykkuno voice.

On May 12, 2020, Sykkuno was part of a show called Rajjchelorette, which featured Jadeyanh. The two were hosted by a Twitch streamer named Rajjpatel.

He was given his own Rajjchellor show on 27th May 2020. Apart from playing games, sometimes he is seen interacting with his fans.

Relationship

Everyone wants to know about the marital status of this famous YouTuber. Sykkuno does not reveal much information about his dating life in the media.

In August 2014, LilyPichu, a member of Offline TV, posted her image and that of Sykkuno. There were some rumors that he was dating a musician LilyPichu. He mentions her name in his online streaming videos, but there is no evidence or information they are dating.

Corpse Husband and Sykkuno

However, Sykkuno in real life revealed his interest in meeting a close friend, Corpse Husband. Corpse Husband and Sykkuno have amassed a global following on their accounts for their great friendship. They have been seen flirting severally during several YouTube streams.

They once streamed alongside popular streamers, but the two ended up creating much attention in the show.

Here is the message he shared in response to his interest to meet Corpse in real life.

"No, I haven't. So, a lot of the friends I've made recently are from LA, like Ludwig, and I think Corpse is from near; Oh wait, should I be saying this? Umm, a lot of my friends live around the general vicinity, but look, there's this terrible problem right now called COVID, which prevents people from meeting up too much."

What happened to Sykkuno?

In a game of Among Us with Valkyrae, the Twitch streamer, ended the live stream in tears. His fans were worried and started showing support by posting Tweets.

Sykkuno later tweeted saying.

“Sometimes you have some issues going on in life and I probably shouldn’t have streamed that day…It wasn’t anything anybody did, it wasn’t even a chat honestly.” “It was just a tough day,”

Net worth

Sykkuno net worth is estimated to be approximately $1 million as of 2021. His source of wealth is as a result of being a YouTuber and a Twitch star.

He also makes good money through advertisements and brand endorsements. Thomas has a good number of followers on both his YouTube channel and Twitch account.

Sykkuno height

He has good looks and is masculine making him popular among girls. Sykkuno height is 5 feet and 7 inches. He weighs approximately 60 kilogram. He has black eyes and brown hair.

Sykkuno is one of the rising names in the YouTube community. The online gaming star started his YouTube channel on September 20th 2011, and his journey has been very successful.

