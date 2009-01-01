Home | News | General | Nigerians express disappointment over Pete Edochie’s post on cheating husbands

- Pete Edochie had earlier taken to social media to share his thoughts on cheating husbands

- According to the veteran Nollywood actor, women should learn to fix their marriages rather than walk out of their homes

- Several social media users have reacted to the video, criticizing Edochie for holding such views

PAY ATTENTION: Over the years, we have impacted so many lives together. Each time we uncovered a story of misfortune or injustice, viewers from across the world rallied in support – we gathered funds for education, housing and food for the heroes of our stories. Right now, we wish to focus our help on the Children of Calabar. Help us change more lives – support us on Patreon.

Nigerians on social media are currently buzzing with mixed reactions following a recent video of Pete Edochie in which he shared his thoughts about how women should handle cheating husbands.

Recall earlier, the veteran Nollywood actor pointed out that women who abandoned their homes due to their husband's philandering ways were only copying white women who are fond of going through several marriages.

Well, not so many people agree with Edochie and some have taken to his comment section to express their displeasure over his remarks.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Pete Edochie shared his views on cheating husbands. Photo credit: @peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Below are some comments:

dazel__tab:

"With all due respect, this does not make any sense...this is simply gross patriarchy...unfortunately, those days have passed. The ultimate goal of modern age women is not just to be called a wife anymore...women now achieve so much more and they are beginning to chose their happiness and emotional well being."

lily__inno:

"He shouldn't also forget to put condoms in my handbags too, on my way to work."

teggyben:

"Not right sir In this new generation the commitment to keep a home should come from the two persons involved not only a wife always trying to fix a home and the husband keeps misbehaving cause he feels whatever he does will be forgiven....there’s a limit to what a person can endure."

almostuwem:

"As a man, I'll say it first hand that this is terrible advice and derogatory to women. The man would just take it as a tacit acceptance from you and he'll even feel more relaxed about it. To stop a man from cheating, build your value in the relationship to a point where he's genuinely afraid to lose you because he knows he'll never find anyone else like you. Invest all your creative energy there and you'll get your results. This advice is as outdated as the wisdom of solomon. Try marrying 1000 wives and 700 concubines today and see how far. The only thing I agree with is that women haven't been creative. Come make I teach una how to keep a man. It's not rocket science. Women have just been going about it the wrong way because quite frankly, most women don't really know men but there's so much talk about how men don't know women. If men don't know women, how come most men have atleast 3 women each?"

jequelincyril:

"The same way African men see women as inferior is exactly the same way the whites see blacks as inferior to them. It's so shameful that we still reason like this. Those days most women were house wives doing nothing. Today some women earn more than their husbands and still love and respect them yet you want the bread winner to put condoms in your bag. Lol our mumu don do."

iduke_of_coastline:

"People see you as an icon but your level of patriarchy is way beyond me. I’m really disappointed."

paragoneffect:

"Now I understand the saying when a woman stands up for herself she stands up for women everywhere. If this man’s wife and many women who face things like this everyday had stood up for themselves, there’s no way on earth he’d be uttering these absolutely demeaning statements. Women wake up!! Nobody deserves to be thought of how much more treated or regarded in this manner. Being constantly downgraded no dey tire Una?"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

sallydally19:

"Sir we respect you as a legend but please speak no more abeg. Which one is "she will never remain the same" this is an insinuation of domestic violence and ok'ing it. Alot of you won't say the truth that this our oga whom we respect (as per nollywood legend) just did NOT get this one right.... STOP!!"

dazel__tab:

"With all due respect, this does not make any sense...this is simply gross patriarchy...unfortunately, those days have passed. The ultimate goal of modern age women is not just to be called a wife anymore...women now achieve so much more and they are beginning to chose their happiness and emotional well being."

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

In a similar story, veteran Nollywood actress, Liz Benson, recently shared her thoughts about some interesting topic, during her time of Mercy Johnson's cooking show.

Mercy had asked her if moving out was the right move after catching a cheating husband in the act with his side chic.

The veteran film star responded in the negative as she didn't think it was the right option. According to her, a woman should rather treat the issue at hand.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Kumashe Yaakugh is a Legit.ng journalist with three years of working experience in the media industry. She graduated from Benue State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communication. Kumashe is an entertainment and lifestyle editor reporting mostly on entertainment and human interest stories. When she isn't working, Kumashe uses her spare time to read about historical events, music and cultures around the world. Learn more about her on Twitter @kvmashe

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General