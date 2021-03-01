Home | News | General | Happening: Femi Falana speaks with VanguardLIVE
It’s mad propaganda that Igbo don’t like APC — Nwokafor
Johnnie Walker hosts 2021 World Class Nigeria Bartending Finale

Happening: Femi Falana speaks with VanguardLIVE



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:

Legal luminary and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Femi Falana has berated the federal government over its inability to build a functional refinery to address the lingering crisis in regulating fuel prices in the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 229