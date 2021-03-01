Home | News | General | Watertight evidence needed to prosecute Wakili – Police

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi

Oyo State Police Command said, yesterday, that “water tight evidence” would be needed to prosecute the alleged notorious Fulani herder, Iskilu Wakili, who masterminded kidnappings and killings of innocent people in Ibarapa North local government area of Oyo State.

The command also dismissed claims of some people that anyone who shows up to give evidence against the suspect would be arrested.

In a statement by the Public Relations Officer for the command, CSP Gbenga Fadeyi, stated that investigations had commenced on the suspect.

Fadeyi said: “Sequel to the arrest of Iskilu Wakili and two other persons and subsequent transfer to State Criminal Investigation Department, CID, Iyaganku Ibadan, discreet investigation on the suspects has commenced.

“Consequent upon this, seasoned detectives have since commenced investigating Wakili and his suspected accomplices.

“The Command wishes to invite members of the public who have corroborating evidences against them to appear, this will go a long way in ensuring that water tight evidence is established for the purpose of diligent prosecution.”

On alleged demand of N50, 000 bail from farmers allegedly arrested in connection with the incident, he said: “The Commissioner of Police wishes to refute the allegation of detaining complainants who reported any case against the Fulani herdsmen at the Police Station in Ibarapa axis and equally take money from them before granting them bail.”

“This assertion is unfounded and baseless. While assuring that diligent investigation and prosecution will be taken into consideration at all times, the CP wishes to strongly discourage the propagation of unverified and misleading news, by persons or groups of persons as this is counterproductive to feats achieved by the police through diligence and dedication in the pursuit of justice.”

Youths in Ibarapa had accused police of collecting N50, 000 from farmers who reported Fulani herders in the area for destruction of their farmlands.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General