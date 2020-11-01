Home | News | General | Groups threaten to disrupt Anambra guber election over non-conduct of council election

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

The Recover Nigeria Project, RNP, and Movement for Conduct of Local Government Election in Anambra State, MCLGEAS, have written the Anambra State Government and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, threatening to disrupt and prevent the conduct of governorship election in Anambra State on November 6, 2021.

The groups have since 2016, 2019 and 2020 in the letters written to governor Willie Obiano, signed Comrade Osita Obi, Elder Atueyi Okafor, Comrade Ozoenena Ubegbu, asking him to conduct the Local Government Election, saying that democracy must be for all in the state.

However, in a letter written to INEC, dated March 9, 2021, on behalf of the groups by the Coordinator/Convener of RPN, Comrade Osite Obi, copied to the Anambra State Commissioner of Police and the Director, Department of State Services, DSS, titled, “Plan to disrupt and prevent the conduct of governorship election in Anambra State on November 6, 2021” they threatened that if the state government fails to conducts the council election before governorship, they will disrupt the governorship election in the state.

The letter read in part, “We write to draw your attention to the resolve of our members to disrupt and prevent the conduct of governorship election in Anambra State scheduled on November 6, 2021.

“The reason for this action is the refusal of the Anambra state government to conduct Local Government Election for her citizens since inception.

“We have repeatedly demanded that council election should be conducted in Anambra State to deepen democracy and enthrone political justice.

“We warn that the governorship election will not take place in Anambra State until Local Government Election is conducted. We are ready to lay our lives for the cause. Democracy must be for all.”

