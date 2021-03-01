Home | News | General | Prophet Odumeje ‘Indaboski’ destroys idols in a community (Video)
ESN receives funds from members in 120 countries – IPOB
EXPOSED! Mike Adenuga alleged to be in a romantic relationship Desmond Elliot

Prophet Odumeje ‘Indaboski’ destroys idols in a community (Video)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 1 minute ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje popularly known as the liquid metal has shown Satan that he’s the true “Indaboski Bahose’ as seen in a viral video as he destroys idols in a community..

altalt

Prophet Chukwuemeka is a Nigerian pastor and singer who became famous in Nigeria for his unconventional dramatic performances during church service.

His dramatic performances in church while he conducts miracles or during worship have endeared many worshippers to his church.

Unlike his viral performances where he dances, sings, and prophecies, Prophet Odumeje has shown us a new side of his ministerial calling.

Just recently, the famous Prophet shared a video online where he was seen destroying idols in a community.

In his post shared, he stated that he has destroyed idols and delivered the youths and her community from idol worshipping.

Watch video below :

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 229