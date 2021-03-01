Home | News | General | Prophet Odumeje ‘Indaboski’ destroys idols in a community (Video)

Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje popularly known as the liquid metal has shown Satan that he’s the true “Indaboski Bahose’ as seen in a viral video as he destroys idols in a community..

Prophet Chukwuemeka is a Nigerian pastor and singer who became famous in Nigeria for his unconventional dramatic performances during church service.

His dramatic performances in church while he conducts miracles or during worship have endeared many worshippers to his church.

Unlike his viral performances where he dances, sings, and prophecies, Prophet Odumeje has shown us a new side of his ministerial calling.

Just recently, the famous Prophet shared a video online where he was seen destroying idols in a community.

In his post shared, he stated that he has destroyed idols and delivered the youths and her community from idol worshipping.

