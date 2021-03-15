Home | News | General | “Oshey Baddest Is Old” – Bobrisky Says As Launches His New Nickname
“Oshey Baddest Is Old” – Bobrisky Says As Launches His New Nickname



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 15 minutes ago
Popular Nigerian crossdresser and brand influencer Idris Okuneye well known as Bobrisky has taken to his page to launch his new nickname..

altalt


One of the ways Bobrisky was able to trend with and how he was able to penetrate into the minds of people was introducing the slang “Oshey baddest”. This was a popular slang amongst many which gained him attention.

Bobrisky has however launched a new slang and has announced it to everyone on his page. According to him, anyone who wanted to address him must use the newly launched name. “Oseyyyy baddest!!! Is now an old slang. When you see me just call me OUR MUMMY!! OR BOB OF LAGOS”.

altalt
