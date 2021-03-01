Okonjo-Iweala’s Father, Professor Chukuka Dies At 91
- 6 hours 18 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has lost her father, Professor Chukuka Okonjo to the cold hands of death..
The professor died at 91. According to Okonjo-Iweala, her dad passed away in Lagos after returning from a trip to US and Ghana.
The statement reads;
“On behalf of my siblings and relatives of the Umu Obi Obahai Royal Family of Ogwashi-Uku, I announce the passing of my father, Obi Professor Chukuka Okonjo, the immediate past Obi of Ogwashi-Uku, Delta State at the age of 91.
“He died in Lagos soon after he arrived from a trip to the United States of America and Ghana.
“We are immensely grateful that his last moments were peaceful and that he died the same way he lived his life – with quiet dignity,”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles