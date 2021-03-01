Home | News | General | Okonjo-Iweala’s Father, Professor Chukuka Dies At 91

The Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has lost her father, Professor Chukuka Okonjo to the cold hands of death..



The professor died at 91. According to Okonjo-Iweala, her dad passed away in Lagos after returning from a trip to US and Ghana.

The statement reads;

“On behalf of my siblings and relatives of the Umu Obi Obahai Royal Family of Ogwashi-Uku, I announce the passing of my father, Obi Professor Chukuka Okonjo, the immediate past Obi of Ogwashi-Uku, Delta State at the age of 91.

“He died in Lagos soon after he arrived from a trip to the United States of America and Ghana.

“We are immensely grateful that his last moments were peaceful and that he died the same way he lived his life – with quiet dignity,”

