2023 presidency: Fayose meets IBB, Abdulsalami Abubakar

Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti State has met with two ex-Presidents of Nigeria.

Fayose met with former Military Heads of State, Gen Ibrahim Babangida, IBB, and Abdulsalami Abubakar in Minna, Niger State.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain disclosed this via his Twitter handle.

Fayose disclosed that he discussed issues on the way forward for Nigeria and how to solve the challenges facing the country with the former leaders.

He wrote: “Today in Minna, Niger State, I met two great leaders, former Military Heads of State, General Babangida and General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

“We had fruitful discussions on the way forward concerning the country’s security, economic and political challenges. Consultation continues.”

Fayose’s meeting may not be unconnected with his ambition to run for president in 2023.

The former Ekiti State governor declared his intentions to run for the presidency despite PDP zoning its ticket to North.

