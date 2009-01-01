Home | News | General | Any man comfortable with women paying bills are vegetables -Actress Lilian Afegbai
Any man comfortable with women paying bills are vegetables -Actress Lilian Afegbai



  Lilian Afegbai, Nigerian actress, says men who are comfortable with women paying their bills are "vegetables".


Lilian Afegbai, Nigerian actress, says men who are comfortable with women paying their bills are “vegetables”.

 

The 29-year-old Edo-born film star addressed issues surrounding paying bills in relationships via a series of posts on her Instagram story on Monday evening.

 

The actress said men should always cater to their partners, irrespective of how much they think the woman has amassed for herself.

 

“I can never understand a woman that pays a man’s bill. It’s different if you guys are married and things go bad where you have to step in and help till he gets back on his feet,” she wrote.


“But paying his rent and all, men have pride they will carry your money and give to that girl who would respect and appreciate them for the little they do.

 

“A man who’s comfortable with a woman paying his bills is a vegetable.

 

“No matter how much you think a woman has, as a man you should take care of her no matter how little you can afford. That’s you keeping your pride.”


Afegbai is a former housemate of the Big Brother Africa reality show.

 

She won the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) in the ‘Indigenous movie of the Year’ category for ‘Bound’, her production debut movie, in 2018.


