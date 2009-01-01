Champions League: ‘This is my worst Man City team’ – Guardiola
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has claimed his
current squad is his worse until they win a trophy.
The Etihad side is in the running to win an unprecedented
quadruple this season.
Guardiola’s men could end up with the Premier League, FA
Cup, Carabao Cup and Champions League titles.
But the Spaniard is reluctant to give his players big
billing until tangible success has been enjoyed.
When asked if his current side ranks on a list of
trophy-winning teams from his recent past, Guardiola told reporters: “Right
now, the team is worse than the previous ones as those teams won the lot and
they’ve won nothing this year.
“We are waiting for results, titles we can lift, that’s why
the previous Man City won and this team still have to prove it.”
