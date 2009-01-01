Home | News | General | President, Governors must obey summons – Reps’ bill passes second reading

A bill for an Act to alter the 1999 Constitution to grant the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly powers to summon the President and Governors has scaled second reading at the House of Representatives.

NAN reports that Rep member, Sergius Ogun (Edo State), a People’s Democratic Party member, sponsored the bill.

In his argument at plenary on Tuesday, the lawmaker insisted that the doctrine of separation of power must be upheld.

Ogun said the basic doctrine closely related to the exercise of legislative powers in a democracy was that of power separation.

The member said the President and Governors must always make themselves available to answer questions, especially on security.

“You will recall what happened in January when the House summoned President Muhammadu Buhari but he failed to honour the invitation.”

Ogun reminded his colleagues that part of the reasons provided for the President’s non-appearance was that the House had no constitutional power to invite him.

He agreed that such invitation was not expressly stated in Nigerian laws, adding that the lawmakers must now work to ensure constitutional backing to summon the President and Governors.

The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, referred the bill to the house ad hoc committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution.

