Home | News | General | EU reports Nigeria to WTO over ban on milk importation

The European Union has written a letter to the World Trade Organisation to complain about the milk and dairy restriction policy of Nigeria...

The European Union has written a letter to the World Trade Organisation to complain about the milk and dairy restriction policy of Nigeria.

Director-General, World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, disclosed this during her visit to the Central Bank of Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja.

CBN in July 2019 included milk and dairy products on its list of items not eligible for foreign exchange.

This led to a restriction in the importation of milk into Nigeria, as the commodity was now grouped among agro-products such as tomatoes rice, etc.

Okonjo-Iweala told the CBN that the WTO would look into the complaint presented to it by the EU, as she encouraged Nigeria to take advantage of global trade opportunities being a member of the WTO.

Details later…

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General