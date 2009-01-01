EU reports Nigeria to WTO over ban on milk importation
The European Union has written a letter to the World Trade Organisation to complain about the milk and dairy restriction policy of Nigeria...
The European Union has written a letter to the World Trade
Organisation to complain about the milk and dairy restriction policy of
Nigeria.
Director-General, World Trade Organisation, Ngozi
Okonjo-Iweala, disclosed this during her visit to the Central Bank of Nigeria
on Tuesday in Abuja.
CBN in July 2019 included milk and dairy products on its
list of items not eligible for foreign exchange.
This led to a restriction in the importation of milk into
Nigeria, as the commodity was now grouped among agro-products such as tomatoes
rice, etc.
Okonjo-Iweala told the CBN that the WTO would look into the
complaint presented to it by the EU, as she encouraged Nigeria to take
advantage of global trade opportunities being a member of the WTO.
