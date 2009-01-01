Home | News | General | EU reports Nigeria to WTO over ban on milk importation
BREAKING: CBN introduces new charges for USSD services
Defaulting employers risk N1m fine as senate seeks stiffer penalties for labour offences

EU reports Nigeria to WTO over ban on milk importation



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 51 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

  The European Union has written a letter to the World Trade Organisation to complain about the milk and dairy restriction policy of Nigeria...


The European Union has written a letter to the World Trade Organisation to complain about the milk and dairy restriction policy of Nigeria.

 

Director-General, World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, disclosed this during her visit to the Central Bank of Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja.

 

CBN in July 2019 included milk and dairy products on its list of items not eligible for foreign exchange.

 

This led to a restriction in the importation of milk into Nigeria, as the commodity was now grouped among agro-products such as tomatoes rice, etc.

 

Okonjo-Iweala told the CBN that the WTO would look into the complaint presented to it by the EU, as she encouraged Nigeria to take advantage of global trade opportunities being a member of the WTO.

 

Details later…

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 243