Defaulting employers risk N1m fine as senate seeks stiffer penalties for labour offences
A bill seeking to fine employers as high as N1 million for
labour offences has passed second reading at the senate.
In total, the bill is seeking to amend 11 sections of the
labour act of 2004. The current penalties in the 11 sections range between N100
and N800.
The upper legislative chamber passed the bill on Tuesday
after Ezenwa Onyewuchi, senator representing Imo east, moved a motion and led a
debate on it.
While leading the debate, Onyewuchi said the fines in the
current labour law are obsolete and would not be able to protect workers.
“The present fines for offenses in the Nigerian labour act
are obsolete in context and content,” the legislator said.
“The sanction, penalty and interest payable under the act
are ridiculously low and do not reflect current economic realities. These
current provisions cannot provide the needed protection for workers in the
labour market.
“There is therefore a need to review these penalties/fines
upwards in order to achieve fair and harmonious employee relations.”
Also speaking, Sabi Abdullahi, senate deputy whip, said the
amendment is “timely”.
“I want to lend my support to this very critical amendment
in the Labour Act. I feel this amendment is very timely,” Abdullahi said.
Below are the sections of the labour act the bill is seeking
to amend and the new fines.
|
SECTION
|
OFFENCE
|
OLD FINE
|
PROPOSED FINE
|
21
|
Breach of terms and conditions of employment as it relates
to the wage hour, nature of employment, leave, contracts of employment among
others
|
N800 for first offence, N1500 for second or subsequent
offences
|
N500,000 and N1,000,000
|
46
|
Neglect or ill treatment of workers by employers
|
N500
|
N500,000
|
47
|
Recruitment of employees without an employee’s permit or
recruiters license
|
N200 for first offence, N2,000 for second or subsequent
offences
|
N500,000 and N1,000,000
|
53
|
Inducement of apprentice to leave service of employment
|
N500 for first offence, N200 for second or subsequent
offences
|
N300,000 and N200,000
|
58
|
Denial of maternity protection and employment of women in
underground work or mines
|
N200 for first offence, N100 for second or subsequent
offences
|
N200,000 and N100,000
|
64
|
Employment of young persons in unreasonable circumstances
e.g industries
|
N100
|
N200,000
|
67 and 68
|
Breach of regulations of the Minister as they relate to
Labour health areas and registration of employers
|
N1,500
|
N250,000
|
72
|
Offences committed by persons with intent to deceive in
the employment of labour)
|
N1000 for first offence, N500 for second or subsequent
offences
|
N300,000 and N200,000
|
74
|
Breach of regulations made by the Minister with respect to
Labour required in emergencies and for communal obligations
|
N200 for first offence, N10 for second or subsequent
offences
|
N30,000 and N10,000
|
75 and 76
|
Contravention of records of wages and conditions of
employment; returns and statistics of employees
|
N200
|
N300,000
|
85 and 88
|
Costs in court and fines for regulations made by the
minister
|
N50 for first offence, N500 for second or subsequent
offences
|
N50,000 and N500,000
