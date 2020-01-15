Gov. Hope Uzodinma reports Okorocha to President Buhari
Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has reported his
predecessor, Senator Rochas Okorocha to President Muhammadu Buhari.
Buhari inaugurated two roads in Owerri, the Imo State
capital visually on Tuesday, the roads were completed within the first year of
Governor Uzodinma in office.
Speaking at the visual event, Uzodinma told President Buhari
that when he took over governance a year ago, almost all the roads in the State
were not motorable and as a result, both inter and intra city movement were
nightmarish
”To make matters worse, there was no money to carry out
palliative repairs… and I received no handover note from the previous
administration and no kobo was handed over to me,” he said.
He said the infrastructure achievements of his
administration have been greatly influenced by the sterling qualities of the
President and as such the State Executive Council unanimously voted to name the
newly constructed World Bank to Federal secretariat road, Muhammadu Buhari
road.
Uzodinma’s statement according to social commentators is a
direct attack on Rochas Okorocha who spent 8 years in office as the Governor of
the state.
Honourable Emeka Ihedioha, who took over from Okorocha in May 2019, barely settled down in office before he was removed by the Supreme Court on January 15, 2020.
