Home | News | General | Gov. Hope Uzodinma reports Okorocha to President Buhari

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has reported his predecessor, Senator Rochas Okorocha to President Muhammadu Buhari. Buhari inaugu...





Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has reported his predecessor, Senator Rochas Okorocha to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari inaugurated two roads in Owerri, the Imo State capital visually on Tuesday, the roads were completed within the first year of Governor Uzodinma in office.

Speaking at the visual event, Uzodinma told President Buhari that when he took over governance a year ago, almost all the roads in the State were not motorable and as a result, both inter and intra city movement were nightmarish

”To make matters worse, there was no money to carry out palliative repairs… and I received no handover note from the previous administration and no kobo was handed over to me,” he said.

He said the infrastructure achievements of his administration have been greatly influenced by the sterling qualities of the President and as such the State Executive Council unanimously voted to name the newly constructed World Bank to Federal secretariat road, Muhammadu Buhari road.

Uzodinma’s statement according to social commentators is a direct attack on Rochas Okorocha who spent 8 years in office as the Governor of the state.

Honourable Emeka Ihedioha, who took over from Okorocha in May 2019, barely settled down in office before he was removed by the Supreme Court on January 15, 2020.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General