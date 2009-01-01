Home | News | General | BREAKING: Fasoranti steps down as Afenifere national leader, Ayo Adebanjo takes over

Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the National Leader of the Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has stepped down from his leadership role. F...

Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the National Leader of the Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has stepped down from his leadership role.

Fasoranti cited old age as his reason for stepping down as leader of the organisation.

He made the decision known during the organisation’s monthly meeting which held in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The 95-year-old also named the body’s former deputy leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo as the acting National Leader while the former financial secretary, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, the Alaago of Kajola Ago, Atakumosa East council area, Ilesa, Osun state was named the group’s deputy leader.

Speaking, Fasoranti explained that the development became necessary “as the group needs more than ever before to have an improved organisation with a more effective approach to combat the monstrous invasion of our culture and pride as a people.

“Only a more alike and active leadership can achieve this. At 95, I am hardly able to provide such and so it is time for me to step aside.

“At this juncture, I am proud to announce Chief Ayo Adebanjo a politician of the Awolowo school of thought as the Acting leader of Afenifere and His Royal Highness, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, the Alaago of Kajola Ago in Atakumosa East Local Government Area, as the Deputy Leader.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General