BREAKING: Gunmen storm Ibadan quarry site, abduct RCC, Polaris bank staff

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  4 hours 17 minutes ago
Some gunmen have stormed a quarry site in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and kidnapped two people.

 

It was gathered on Tuesday that the gunmen stormed the quarry site located along Ijebu-Ode / Ibadan Road and kidnapped the victims on Monday.

 

Our correspondent gathered from a source that one Mr. Popoola Isaac, a staff of RCC and Mr. Ismail Adeoye, a staff of Polaris Bank were the two abducted.

 

The incident occurred at Dalli Village (Binu Quarry), along Ibadan – Ijebu-Ode Road.

 

The case has been reported at the Idi Ayunre police station.

 

Our correspondent gathered that the kidnap of the duo is coming a few months after some gunmen stormed a quarry site at Akinyele local government area in Ibadan and kidnapped some workers.

 

Public Relations Officer of the State Police command, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi confirmed the abduction.

 

Fadeyi said on Tuesday that efforts have been intensified to get the victims released.

 

Fadeyi said, “Efforts intensified to get them released and also arrest the abductors.”


