We need to know the truth - Nigerian governor speaks about abduction of schoolchildren

- Governor Nyesom Wike has spoken against the abductions of schoolchildren in Northern Nigeria

- The Rivers governor questioned how schoolchildren are being abducted without anyone knowing

- Some communities in Northern Nigeria have been overrun by bandits

The Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has said insecurity in the country is rising because Nigerians politicise the issue of security.

PM News reported that Wike made the statement during the visit of the minister of state for agriculture, and rural development, Mustapha Baba Shehuri to his office on Monday, March 15.

Wike is displeased over Nigeria’s security challenges. Photo: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

He raised concerns over the spate of abductions and release of schoolchildren by alleged kidnappers in the northern part of Nigeria.

Wike said:

“I saw breaking news, another banditry in Kaduna and taking away students and teachers. The thing is becoming funny. Yesterday, you take 300, two days after, they release them. The next morning, you take another one, the next 24 hours, they’re released.

“So, people know where they are. You take two hundred and something people in a 20 kilometres distance and nobody will know? And in the next 24 hours they’ve been released. What’s really happening?

The governor, who demanded the truth about what is actually going on, said the spate of school kidnappings in the north is becoming funny.

Vanguard reported that Wike also accused the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) of denying Rivers state access to its agricultural loans.

He said the Rivers state request for agricultural loans has not been granted for over a year.

Meanwhile, a lawmaker representing Kaduna Central at the Senate, Uba Sani has urged the people of the state to lend their full weight behind Governor Nasir El-Rufai's war against banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, and allied crimes.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Kaduna, Nasir Dambatta, reports that the lawmaker explained that the El-Rufai administration has since moved from agonizing over the incessant attacks on communities to an 'all-out assault on criminal elements' with a determination to win the war.

Senator Uba Sani further stated that El-Rufai was leading from the front, adding that the governor, therefore, means business in the fight against all forms of criminality.

