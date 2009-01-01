Home | News | General | BREAKING: Wakili in double trouble as he is imprisoned after police charge him for murder, kidnapping

- Iskilu Wakili has been remanded in a correctional facility in Oyo state

- The decision was made by a chief magistrate court on Tuesday, March 16

- Wakili has a six-count charge bordering on conspiracy, murder, kidnapping, and armed robbery as listed by the police

The embattled Fulani leader in Oyo was on Tuesday, March 16 ordered to be remanded in the Abolongo correctional facility in the state.

The verdict was given by a magistrate court in the Iyaganku area of Ibadan, the state capital, The Cable reports.

Wakili's fate was declared on Tuesday by the presiding judge, Emmanuel Idowu after the police command in the state charged him and his sons, Abu, Samaila, and Aliyu Manu for murder, kidnapping, and armed robbery.

Wakili was charged by the police for murder, kidnapping, and armed robbery (Photo: The Cable)

Added to this, the prosecuting counsel, Adewale Amos, told the court that the accused was linked to the death of a police corporal, Akinwale Akande.

A report by The Nation said the chief magistrate did not take pleas of the suspects for want in jurisdiction.

After ordering the police to return the case file to the state Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), Idowu adjourned the hearing to Monday, May 17.

Earlier, Wakili had denied being involved in any form of crime all through his stay in the area.

During interrogation by officers of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Iyaganku, Ibadan, on Tuesday, March 9, Wakili said he has spent not less than 20 years in Ibarapa without being linked with any case of kidnapping until his arrest by members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC).

The embattled herder said on the ill-fated day he was picked up by members of the OPC, one of the occupants of his house, Tande, was killed, admitting also that he has many cows which sometimes find their way into the farmlands of Ibarara natives.

