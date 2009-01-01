Home | News | General | 2023: Uncertainty as Atiku faces possible disqualification from presidential elections

- A former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, appears to be facing a challenge to his reported presidential ambitions

- An Abuja court is to determine if the politician can contest for future presidential elections in Nigeria

- Atiku was the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 elections

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, could be barred from contesting for the presidency if a suit seeking to disqualify him succeeds in court.

However, the politician has asked the Abuja division of the Federal High Court to dismiss the suit which is seeking to stop him from contesting in future presidential elections.

Atiku’s citizenship is the subject of litigation in court. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Vanguard reported that the legal action challenging Atiku’s eligibility to contest for the presidency was filed by a group under the aegis of the Incorporated Trustees of Egalitarian Mission for Africa.

Read also Nollywood actor Yul Edochie says he'll be the best president Nigeria has ever had

The plaintiff argued that Atiku is not a Nigerian by birth and thus not eligible to contest to become the president of Nigeria.

The group stated that considering the circumstances surrounding Atiku’s birth, he was born in Northern Cameroon in 1957 prior to the referendum of June 1, 1961, that made Northern Cameroon became part of Nigeria.

But in a 28-paragraphed counter-affidavit deposed on his behalf by one Nanchang Ndam, the former vice president said the case challenging his eligibility should be dismissed entirely.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/177, Atiku and other defendants including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the attorney-general of the federation said the case lacked merit.

In the preliminary objection jointly filed with the PDP, Atiku maintained that he is a bonafide citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Read also Heart of gold: Good Samaritans empower petty trader, give her different fruits to start her business

The court has adjourned the case to May 4, stressing that the substantive suit would be heard alongside Atiku’s preliminary objection. It ordered service of hearing notice on all the parties.

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2023 general poll, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to join the race for the presidential election in the interest of the country and its democracy.

The Guardian reports that youths under the aegis of Nigeria Youths Movement for Tinubu (NYMT), made the urgent appeal on Thursday, March 11.

According to the youths, the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader is the best person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari given his track record of achievements, both in public service and private sector.

Kess Ewubare is a senior political/current affairs correspondent at Legit.ng. He has both a BSc and a Master’s degree in mass communication. He has over 10 years of experience in working in several fields of mass communication including radio, TV, newspaper, and online. For Kess, journalism is more than a career, it is a beautiful way of life.

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General