Home | News | General | Anthony Joshua, Fury Get 30 Days Ultimatum to Make This Crucial Decision or Lose the £200m Deal

- Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury gets 30 days ultimatum to find a venue for their fight

- Both heavyweight champions recently signed a deal to face-off in a unification bout

- There are eight possible locations lined-up for the fight but the duo must make the decision

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have been urged to decide where they want to face-off in the next 30 days or their much-anticipated unification bout will never happen.

The 31-year-old is throwing his WBA, IBF, and WBO belts in line in a bid to become the unified heavyweight champion.

Definitely, the Gypsy King is also eyeing all the titles Joshua currently holds and the Britons have been talking tough ahead of the fight.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

However, the plans to stage the stage £200 million super-fight sometime soon may fade away if the contenders fail to name the venue for their battle within 30 days.

Tyson Fury after returning home from his heavyweight triumph over Deontay Wilder in February 2020. Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed that both boxers have finally reached an agreement to face each other at an undisclosed time as well as the location.

Meanwhile, SunSport narrows the list of possible venues to eight which includes London, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, China, and Vegas.

After the confirmation, the reigning WBC heavyweight champions revealed that he has stopped eating and training - while drinking up to 12 pints of beer per day - putting his blockbuster bout with AJ in serious jeopardy.

Hearn admitted that the venue still needs to be decided - and they are not short of offers as reported by SunSport quoting ESPN.

The publication also claims both camps are now in a race against time to determine where will stage the clash of the titans.

It has been reported that a source at Top Rank, who represent Fury, confirmed that, while the contracts had been signed, it remains dependent on them securing a venue that both fighters agree on.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Anthony Joshua has finally reached an agreement to face fellow Briton Tyson Fury in a unification fight at a yet-to-be-confirmed date and venue.

The 31-year-old Watford born is currently in possession of the WBA, IBF, and WBO belts and he is ready to put everything on the line for the bout.

Fury on the other hand holds the WBC title he won after brutalising Deontay Wilder a little over a year ago at the MGM Arena.

Oluwatomiwa is a sports editor with Legit.ng. He has over eight years of field and office experience in the media industry. He graduated from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism in 2014 with HND in Mass Communication. Connect with him on Twitter @TomiwaBabalola.

Source: Legit Nigeria

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General