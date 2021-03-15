Home | News | General | Drama as pregnant lady challenges boyfriend on campus after he refused to accept pregnancy

- A pregnant lady has caused a scene on the campus of the University of Ghana

- In a video, the lady is seen accosting a young who is reported to be her boyfriend

- According to the backstory to the video, the lady was attacking the young man because he refused to accept the pregnancy

A young man reported to be a student of the University of Ghana (Legon) has suffered a big embarrassment on campus.

A pregnant lady purported to be his girlfriend stormed the campus to confront him over the pregnancy.

In a video sighted by Legit.ng, the pregnant lady dressed in black accosting the student and shouting at him. From the video, the guy was in no mood to talk to her.

The young lady decided to embarrass her boyfriend because he refused to accept her pregnancy. Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

In a bid to swerve the lady, the young man removed his t-shirt and left it for her. But she still followed and dared him to touch her and the baby.

"Hit me and hit the baby as well," she was heard saying before holding the boy by his trousers and boxer shorts.

The young man who was overwhelmed by the lady's behaviour wondered by she had to come all the way to the campus to put up such behaviour.

It took the intervention of an elderly man and another young man to separate the embattled student who was shirtless at the time.

Legit.ng does not know when the incident happened but the video popped up on Monday, March 15, 2021, and has been circulating on social media.

In other news, a young Nigerian lady whose fiance crashed her date with another man has taken to social media to speak on the incident.

Recall that a video went viral in which the lady's fiance could be seen collecting the engagement ring and some items he bought for her including bone straight hair, phone and slippers when she was having a date with another man.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @lindaikejiblogofficial, the lady said she didn't cheat on her man, adding that the latter overreacted.

