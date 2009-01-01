Home | News | General | 2023 Goals? Fayose Begins Consultation, Meets Former Nigerian Rulers

- Former Ekiti state governor Fayose has met with Nigeria's former military leaders, Babangida and Abdulsalami

- Fayose said he had productive discussions with the former leaders bordering on Nigeria's numerous challenges

- The PDP chieftain's move may raise speculations regarding his next political move

Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state, on Monday, March 15, met with Nigeria's former military head of state, General Babangida.

In what he described as consultation, the former governor said he also met with General Abdulsalami Abubakar, the former military leader who supervised Nigeria's transition to civilian rule in 1999.

Fayose disclosed this on Twitter just as he noted that he will continue consulting with other stakeholders.

Former Ekiti state governor, Fayose, meets former military leaders, Babangida and Abdulsalami, in Minna. Photo credit: @GovAyoFayose

He said he had "fruitful discussions" with the elder statesmen "on way forward concerning the country's security, economic and political challenges."

The move by the PDP chieftain may, however, raise speculations about his political interest as the discussions on the 2023 presidential election continue to dominate the media space.

The tweet reads:

"Today in Minna, Niger State, I met two great leaders, former Military Heads of State, General Babangida and General Abdulsalami Abubakar. We had fruitful discussions on way forward concerning the country's security, economic and political challenges.

"Consultation continues..."

In a similar development, Senator Rochas Okorocha has held a political meeting with a former president, Olusegun Obasanjo in Ogun state.

The former Imo state governor made this known on Monday, March 15, via a tweet on his official Twitter page.

Okorocha said it was important to consult the elder statement with the aim of advancing the nation.

Legit.ng recalls that Senator Okorocha had earlier said he may contest in the 2023 presidential election.

The Imo West senator stated this on Thursday, March 11, in Abuja, when a group of youth under the umbrella of ‘Forward with Anayo Rochas Okorocha (FOWARO 2023)’ paid him a courtesy visit.

The former governor, who is one of the founding fathers of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said the nation was going through the most difficult moment sequel to the prevailing insecurity in the land.

