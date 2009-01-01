Home | News | General | Heart of gold: Good Samaritans empower petty trader, give her different fruits to start her business

- A woman has been empowered in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, by a non-governmental organisation

- She was given some fruits to start her own business and the photos were shared on social media

- The woman was empowered with different fruits which included one bag of banana, one bag of plantain, one basket of African star apple, among others

A non-governmental organisation called Al-Awn Foundation has empowered a woman in Ilorin to start her small scale fruit business.

The disclosure was made on social media by the organisation, which said the woman was given one bag of banana, one bag of plantain, one basket of African star apple, one basket of carrot, one bag of pineapple, and one carton of apple.

A quick search on the social media handle of the foundation revealed that it is a non-profit Islamic charity organisation that assists Muslims.

The organisation also feeds widows and prison inmates.

An organisation has empowered a woman in Ilorin to set up her business. Photo credit: @foundation_awn

Source: Twitter

In other news, a Nigerian woman, Yetunde Adeseluka-Oladejo, has shone light on the ordeal of some poor school children of Ore Akinde village in Ogun state.

Yetunde said that the children always had to endure the arduous task of trekking for six hours every day to their secondary school.

Days after posting about the kids’ hard life on her LinkedIn, another kind woman, Bilqis Williams reached out to know how they could help the children.

Kind Yetunde travelled back to the village and consulted with their traditional heads on the students’ welfare.

-----

