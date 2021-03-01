Home | News | General | Breaking: Wakili charged for murder, kidnapping, conspiracy, remanded in prison

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

A Magistrate Court in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital has remanded the alleged notorious Fulani leader, Iskilu Wakili in a correctional facility for alleged murder, conspiracy, kidnapping and armed robbery.

The accused was arraigned on a six count charge today with other suspects.

The suspects are Samaila, Aliyu Many and Abu, a 45 year old.

Details later

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General