Breaking: Wakili charged for murder, kidnapping, conspiracy, remanded in prison



alt

By Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

A Magistrate Court in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital has remanded the alleged notorious Fulani leader, Iskilu Wakili in a correctional facility for alleged murder, conspiracy, kidnapping and armed robbery.

The accused was arraigned on a six count charge today with other suspects.

The suspects are Samaila, Aliyu Many and Abu, a 45 year old.

Details later

