Breaking: Wakili charged for murder, kidnapping, conspiracy, remanded in prison
- 59 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
By Ola Ajayi – Ibadan
A Magistrate Court in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital has remanded the alleged notorious Fulani leader, Iskilu Wakili in a correctional facility for alleged murder, conspiracy, kidnapping and armed robbery.
The accused was arraigned on a six count charge today with other suspects.
The suspects are Samaila, Aliyu Many and Abu, a 45 year old.
Details later
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles