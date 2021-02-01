Home | News | General | Police still investigating alleged murder of 3 siblings in Niger — PPRO

Kindly Share This Story:

The Niger Police Command says it is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of three siblings in Berger area of Suleja Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Abiodun Wasiu, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Tuesday.

NAN reports that a widow, Mrs Chinedum Aro, returned from market on February 28 to find the bodies of her three children in her underground water tank.

The deceased: Chidozie, Chinedum and Chidinma were aged nine, six and three, respectively.

Their mother had declared them missing the previous day, leading to a search party by neighbours and sympathisers.

Their bodies were later found deposited in the tank with their throats slit by their assailants.

Wasiu said: “We are conducting diligent investigation into the matter. We are trying to unravel the mystery behind death.

“I assure you that after our investigations, we will make our findings public.”

He said the police were doing everything possible to get to the root of the matter.

“We appeal to members of the public to cooperate with the command by assisting us with information that will help us to fish out whoever was behind the crime,” Wasiu said.

He urged residents of the state to report any suspicious person or object in their environment to the nearest security agency.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General