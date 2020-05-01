Home | News | General | Senate seeks to establish University of Medicine in Ekiti

By Henry Umoru

Moves by the Senate to establish a Federal University of Medicine and Health Sciences in Ayin, Ekiti State, got a boost, Tuesday, as a Bill to that effect scaled second reading.

The Bill which received the support of majority of the lawmakers, was referred to the Senate Committee on Health chaired by Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe and is to revert to plenary in four weeks.

The Bill which also seeks to make comprehensive provisions for the University’s due management and administration, is sponsored by Senator Bamidele Opeyemi, All Progressives Congress, APC, Ekiti Central.

In his lead debate on the general principles of the Bill, Senator Opeyemi said that the Bill when passed will provide a highly specialized institution that are more productive and very much needed for medical advancement of this nation.

He explained that the University will be delivering education and training to current and future employees of medical profession, so as to lead change for realizing a more sustainable health sector that serves a more sustainable world.

According to him, it will also act as agents and catalysts, through postgraduate training, research and innovation for the effective and economic utilization, exploitation and conservation of Nigeria’s natural, economic and human resources.

Opeyemi said, ”It will encourage the advancement of learning and to hold out to all persons without distinction of race, creed, sex or political conviction, the opportunity of acquiring a higher education in medicine and other health. It will also offer to the general population, as a form of public service, the results of training and research in medicine and allied disciplines and to foster the practical application of those results.

”It will establish appropriate relationships with other national institutions involved in training, research and development of health care. Furthermore, it will identify medical needs of Nigeria and to find solutions to them within the context of overall national development and provide adequate preparation of graduates for self-employment in medicine and allied professions.”

