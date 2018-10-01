Home | News | General | NCAA suspends Azman Air flight operations

By Lawani Mikairu

Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority , NCAA, Tuesday said that it has suspended the flight operations of Azman Air due to series of safety incidents involving the airline’s Boeing 737 aircraft.

A statement signed by the Director General of NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, read that the airlines operations are suspended with immediate Effect.

According to Captain Nuhu, ” Following series of incidents involving Azman Air Boeing 737 aircraft, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has pursuant to Section 35 (2) of the Civil Aviation Act, 2006 and Part 1.3.3.3 (A) of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs) 2015, suspended the operations of all the Boeing 737 Aircraft in the Fleet of Azman Air Services Limited, with effect from March 15, 2021″.

“The suspension is to enable the Authority conduct an audit of the airline to determine the root cause(s) of the incidents, and recommend corrective actions to forestall re-occurrence”.

“The NCAA regrets the inconvenience this action may cause to the public, particularly to Azman Air passengers but the need to ensure the safety of Air Transport and protect the public interest, cannot be compromised”.

“The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority will continue to ensure compliance to its regulations in the interest of safety and will viewed any violation(s) seriously.”

Azman Air had earlier in the day put out a statement saying that : ” Due to our strong stance on safety, Azman Air will be undergoing an audit of its safety processes as supervised by the regulators. In this regards all our operations is hereby suspended. We are on our toes to restore operations within a short period. Kindly accept our apologies”.

There have been series of incidents and serious incidents involving the airline. One of these serious incidents led to the shutting down of the international wing runway of the Muritala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

