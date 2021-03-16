Home | News | General | Nigeria Police Reacts After Assistant Commissioner of Police Was Allegedly Arrested For Kidnapping (Details below)
DPR cautions marketers against unauthorised increase in pump price of petrol
I didn’t Ask To Be Born, I Don’t Owe God Anything, Why Worship Him In Return?’ Lady Says (Details below)

Nigeria Police Reacts After Assistant Commissioner of Police Was Allegedly Arrested For Kidnapping (Details below)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

It was reported on social media that the Assistant Commissioner of police was arrested for Kidnapping in Nigeria.

In the report, there was a picture of a guy in Police Uniform and other people that were arrested with him. Nigeria Police has carried out their investigation, it was reported by Nigeria police that this news is fake news.

The man in Nigeria Police Uniform Named Kingsley Udoyem was arrested, paraded and prosecuted by Akwa-Ibom State Police command on the 2nd of January, 2019 for impersonating a police officer.

The man is not a Policeman. The pictures of the man in the Nigeria Police Uniform was used to spread this Fake news.

Check out the Facebook post Nigeria Police Force posted to debunk this news.

Please, Let stop spreading News that is not from Verified pages especially the news that has to do with criminality.

Kindly share the post on all social media for people to read it.

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 243