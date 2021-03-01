Home | News | General | Emanuella wins Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Nigerian teen star, Emanuella Samuel, has added another feather to her cap as she has bagged an award in the Favourite African Social Media Star category at the just concluded Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice awards..

The ecstatic young lady took to her Instagram account to announce as she thanked the organizers of the award show as well as her fans who voted for her.

She wrote, “Congratulations to me as I won the Favourite African Social Media Star category at the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021. I am so happy to be a winner, thank you!”

Emanuella beat the likes of the Nigerian comedy group, Ikorodu Bois, South African Magician, Wian Van Den Berg; Ugandan Youth Dance Group, Ghetto Kids, Kenyan social media sensation, Elsa Majimbo, and South African media personality, Bonang Matheba, to win the prestigious award.

Despite losing to Emanuella, the Ikorodu Bois in the spirit of sportsmanship have taken to their Twitter account to congratulate the comedienne on her achievement.

They wrote, “Congratulations Emmanuela!!”

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards is an annual American children’s awards ceremony show that is produced by Nickelodeon.

This year, the ceremony was hosted by American actor, Kenan Thompson and it had a performance by a Canadian superstar singer, Justin Bieber.

