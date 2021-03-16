Home | News | General | FINALLY! The Powerful Politician In Buhari’s Govt Who Helped Bawa Emerge As EFCC Boss Has Opened Up (Details below)

Without much intimacy, I’ m pretty sure several Nigerians were surprised when the 40- year old Abdulrasheed Bawa was nominated as the new Chairman of the Nigerian major anti- graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFFC. The only concern was that Bawa was young so this made people think twice.

His appointment raised eyebrows and even questions primarily as to what facets or qualifications led to his appointment. Or was it all due to an internal influence (Godfather) that led to his appointment as mostly believed? The big question is, Who helped Bawa to emerge EFCC Chairman, or he climbs up the ladder by himself?

As feared by many, Bawa was helped to hold the position as the EFCC boss by a powerful politician in the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari. However, the internal aid recently spoke up about the issue. To be specific, Bawa was helped to emerge EFCC Boss by the Attorney- General of the federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN). Malami made these clear himself during an exclusive interview with Daily Trust.

Getting deeper into the issue, Malami disclosed that he tipped Bawa and went further to recommend him to Buhari as the EFCC Chairman. Malami added that Bawa was eventually chosen by Buhari out of four names submitted to him and unfortunately, the president chose Bawa.

Malami’ s influence helped Bawa to emerge as the chosen one, though Malami is a trusted ally of Buhari whom he listens to and takes his advice without much thinking. This is indeed one of the reasons why Bawa was chosen. Malami particularly has won several cases for the federal government and achieved a lot since he assumed office as the AGN.

Because of Malami’ s achievements and the trust President Buhari has for him, 40- year old Abdulrasheed Bawa had to emerge as the EFCC boss.

